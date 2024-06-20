Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.50. 190,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,369,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ACB
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Tech Stocks Insiders, Major Shareholders, and Institutions Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Stocks to Buy Now as Energy Sector Hits Buy Zone
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Autodesk Stock Up 25%, Analysts Want More Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.