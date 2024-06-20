Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.50. 190,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,369,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The firm has a market cap of C$406.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.65.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

