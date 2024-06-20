Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Down 4.2%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 193,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,612,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

