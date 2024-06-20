Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Trading 13.9% Higher

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.55 ($0.58). 4,701,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 2,447,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

The stock has a market cap of £164.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

