Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Trading 13.9% Higher

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.55 ($0.58). 4,701,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 2,447,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).
Avacta Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £164.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Avacta Group Company Profile
Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avacta Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.