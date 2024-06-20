Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Down 5.8%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 441,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,139,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVDL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,830 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,721,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 715,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,704 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.