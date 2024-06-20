AVINOC Achieves Market Cap of $22.01 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. AVINOC has a market cap of $22.01 million and approximately $6,897.81 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

