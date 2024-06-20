Axie Infinity Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $872.51 million and $34.10 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.97 or 0.00009211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,840.42 or 0.99971793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00081509 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,049,031 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 146,004,149.41076857 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.93570404 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $49,739,779.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

