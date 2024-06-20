Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,293,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after buying an additional 502,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after buying an additional 300,025 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,788,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 86.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 605,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 280,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

