Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 304,627,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 271,604,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Baron Oil Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 39.47 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Baron Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.