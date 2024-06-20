Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.04. 2,399,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

