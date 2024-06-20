Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,786,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. 8,492,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

