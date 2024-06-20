Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,629,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.