Bath Savings Trust Co Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.17. 420,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.54 and its 200-day moving average is $449.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.27 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

