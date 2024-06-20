Bath Savings Trust Co Has $42.64 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 4.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,869,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,075. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.