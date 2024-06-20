Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 2,717 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.49. 2,461,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,255. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

