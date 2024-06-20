Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 14,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 5,446 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $174,925.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,800.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $229,954.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 5,446 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $174,925.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,800.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,729 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

