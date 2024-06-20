Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 14,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BEAM
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
