Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 714 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $273.79. The stock had a trading volume of 943,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,642. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.89 and a 200-day moving average of $266.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

