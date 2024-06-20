Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading Up 1.6%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €31.74 ($34.13) and last traded at €30.60 ($32.90). Approximately 112,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.12 ($32.39).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

