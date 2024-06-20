Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $751,105.45, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

