Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Bellway (LON:BWYGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,650 ($46.38) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.28) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($35.32) to GBX 2,790 ($35.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,532 ($32.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,406.67, a P/E/G ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,641.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,650.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 1,903 ($24.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,898 ($36.82).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

