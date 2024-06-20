Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,650 ($46.38) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.28) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($35.32) to GBX 2,790 ($35.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
Bellway Stock Down 2.2 %
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
