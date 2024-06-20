Belrium Price Reaches $2.51 on Top Exchanges (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000676 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000671 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

