Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

