Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 16.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. ADE LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

