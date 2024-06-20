Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 196,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 125,604 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 190,168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,914,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 71,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,257. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $866.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

