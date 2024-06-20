Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $948.80 and last traded at $948.80. Approximately 93 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $924.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Biglari Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $978.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $79.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

