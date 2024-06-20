Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.83

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.83 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 174741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

