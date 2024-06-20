BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $805.98 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $64,900.51 or 0.99964663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $805.98 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00079195 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 65,312.69705591 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

