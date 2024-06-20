Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $11.56 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.56 million and $27,456.10 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00076021 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00023931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010697 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001523 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.18 or 0.64324543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

