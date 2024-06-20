Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.09 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.99 or 0.00010682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $112.09 million and $433,176.47 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,383.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.27 or 0.00599873 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00042722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00068371 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.89537648 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $512,972.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

