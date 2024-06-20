BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.85. 2,493,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,869. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

