BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Sells 4,439 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.6% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,208. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

