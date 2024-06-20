BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.53

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.53 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 19548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.