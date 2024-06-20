Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $62.32. 925,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,340,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Block Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

