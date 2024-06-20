BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) a C$1.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
