BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) a C$1.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

About Faraday Copper

TSE:FDY opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. Faraday Copper has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$141.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

