BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXK. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,440 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

