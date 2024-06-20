BorgWarner Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.5 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

