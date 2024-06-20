BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Trading 9.8% Higher

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05). Approximately 892,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 304,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).
The firm has a market cap of £7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53.
BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.
