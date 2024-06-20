Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 268,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

