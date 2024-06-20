British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0953 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

British Land Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BTLCY opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

