Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 2.2%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,753.04 and last traded at $1,763.10. Approximately 1,861,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,997,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,802.52.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,667.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,388.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,271.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $809.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Shares of Broadcom are set to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,825. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

