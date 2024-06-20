Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target at $8.00

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,830,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Generation Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.87.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

