Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target at $8.00

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Generation Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.87.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.
