Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Price Target at $39.28

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.28.
A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RingCentral from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
RingCentral Stock Down 3.9 %
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,868 shares of company stock valued at $774,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
