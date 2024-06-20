Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) PT at $30.28

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 972,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $832,785,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 329.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 63.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

