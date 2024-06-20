Brokers Issue Forecasts for High Tide Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

HITI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $202.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in High Tide during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in High Tide during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC grew its position in High Tide by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

