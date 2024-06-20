Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance
Shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $237.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16.
About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
