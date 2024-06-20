Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance
BRNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52.
About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.