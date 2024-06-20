Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.06

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 335114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

