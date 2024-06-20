Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

CARA opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

