Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SWK
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.