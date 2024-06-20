Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $129.68 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,815 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for 5.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Manulife Financial worth $129,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,568,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 750.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,071 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. 1,608,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

