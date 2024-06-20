Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. SAP comprises approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SAP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SAP by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.47. 1,168,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.65. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

